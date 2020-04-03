MOVIES

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Get VIP Access to Gym Closed for Public

Amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez were given VIP access to a gym closed down for the public.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 7:11 AM IST
Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez were spotted at their regular gym here, even though it is closed to the public amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The couple were seen leaving from the backdoor, having apparently got a special dispensation, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"THIS GYM IS NOT OPEN STAY HOME STAY SAFE," read the sign on backdoor of the venue, which Lopez and Rodriguez were frequently seen visiting pre-lockdown.

Lopez wore a scarlet sports bra that showed off her toned figure. She teamed the top with a high-waisted leggings and accessorised with aviator sunglasses.

She also carried her usual sparkly monogrammed water bottle.

Meanwhile, her fiance wore a simple black cardigan and sweats over a charcoal tee.

A man in a face mask was there to greet the couple when they left the gym and headed off in a black car.

The man held the gym's backdoor handle through a wet wipe to swing it open when the celebrities were done exercising.

He could be seen cleaning the handle of one of the car doors with a wipe before opening it to allow Lopez into the vehicle.

The star couple have gone into social isolation together in Miami where they are spending time with their children from previous relationships.

Rodriguez shares his daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis while Lopez has twins Max and Emme, 12, with her third husband Marc Anthony.

