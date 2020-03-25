Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Take up Couples Challenge, Unveil Interesting Facts

Jennifer Lopez takes up the trending 'Couples Challenge' with partner Alex Rodriguez. In a recent tête-à-tête video uploaded on Rodriguez’ aka A-Rod’s Instagram account, we see the stunning couple sit down for a fun relationship quiz.

They are seen revealing some unknown interesting details to a person behind the camera who was firing questions.

To answer, the pair has to point at each other for doing certain things in the relationship. The icing on the cake is they are seen playing with the eyes closed so one is unaware of the other’s response.

First up, the awesome couple agreed that Lopez initiated the first kiss and takes longer to get ready in the morning.

When the power couple was asked who apologizes first after a fight, they both pointed at themselves.

J.Lo couldn’t decide who is more romantic, but she felt assured she has more patience in the relationship which was not approved by A-Rod.

They went on to reveal that Lopez is the better cook and spends more money and Rodriguez is the social butterfly in the relationship. They pointed to each other in regard to who is a bigger baby when sick.

Throughout the game, they may not have agreed on every question yet pass the interviewer’s test of love.

Watch the video here:

Lopez and Rodriguez have self-quarantined themselves for a while now, along with her twins (12-year-old daughter, Emme and son, Max) and his two kids(Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11).

Earlier, Rodriguez has shared another post, which showed the family engaging in a baseball game in their home garden.



