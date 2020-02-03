Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez to have a Summer Wedding: Report
Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez are ready to exchange vows this summer. The couple announced their engagement last March.
Image: Instagram
"They are getting married this summer," a source told Us Weekly.
Lopez, 50, and Rodriguez, 44, began dating in February of 2017.
The singer was previously married to actor Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and backup dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. She got married to singer Marc Anthony in 2004 and divorced in 2014. The two share twins Max and Emme.
Lopez was also briefly engaged to actor Ben Affleck in 2002, before separating in 2004.
Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008 and the ex-couple shares two daughters, Natasha and Ella.
