Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Take 'Flip the Switch' Challenge, Video Goes Viral

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one of the most loved Hollywood celebrity couples and they recently undertook the viral Flip the Switch challenge on TikTok. The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the two celebrities switching clothes.
First, Alex records the two standing before a mirror, as Jennifer dances to Drake's track Nonstop, while wearing a skintight white dress with an open back.
Then the two switch outfits, with Jennifer landing in a suit and sunglasses while Rodriguez dons the tight white dress. Jennifer posted the video to TikTok on Sunday, also adding it to her Instagram Stories. The challenge video has since gone viral.
Late night tik toks @JLo 😂 #WaitForIt— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) March 9, 2020
.
Follow me at arod13! https://t.co/YsJyDBC8IB pic.twitter.com/40U6O5G5hp
Jennifer and Alex got engaged in March 2019 in Bahamas. Alex also posted a video tribute to their relationship, marking the one-year anniversary of their engagement. Set to My Girl, it shows intimate moments from the couple’s last 12 months. The countdown to their marriage is still running.
View this post on Instagram
One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas…. I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question… you said yes ❤️ . . Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all. . Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you. . I love you. #HappyAnniversary ❤️
Follow @News18Movies for more