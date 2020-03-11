English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Take 'Flip the Switch' Challenge, Video Goes Viral

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took the viral 'Flip the Switch' challenge on TikTok.

  • Last Updated: March 11, 2020, 8:13 AM IST
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one of the most loved Hollywood celebrity couples and they recently undertook the viral Flip the Switch challenge on TikTok. The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the two celebrities switching clothes.

First, Alex records the two standing before a mirror, as Jennifer dances to Drake's track Nonstop, while wearing a skintight white dress with an open back.

Then the two switch outfits, with Jennifer landing in a suit and sunglasses while Rodriguez dons the tight white dress. Jennifer posted the video to TikTok on Sunday, also adding it to her Instagram Stories. The challenge video has since gone viral.

Jennifer and Alex got engaged in March 2019 in Bahamas. Alex also posted a video tribute to their relationship, marking the one-year anniversary of their engagement. Set to My Girl, it shows intimate moments from the couple’s last 12 months. The countdown to their marriage is still running.

