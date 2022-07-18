Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Marry; Bride Shares Intimate Pics From Midnight Las Vegas Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now married! Bennifer tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding over the weekend. JLo took to her website to confirm the news and also shared pictures from the intimate ceremony. The singer revealed that she and Affleck eloped to Las Vegas and almost didn’t make it to their wedding but the chapel ‘graciously’ stayed open for them.

She also shared pictures of the happily married couple posing in their wedding outfits. Lopez looked gorgeous in a white wedding gown while Affleck looked dapper in a white tuxedo. She posed for a quick selfie before they gave fans a look at their outfits. Lopez also revealed that she wore a wedding dress from one of her movies.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she said in her newsletter, via People.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially married. ✨ pic.twitter.com/rd2UF5YPrY — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) July 17, 2022

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed),” Lopez added.

She gushed about “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” and added that she married in a “dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet.”

“We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last,” Lopez wrote.

The singer went on to add: “They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”

She also shared a video in which Affleck is heard asking Lopez how she was feeling. “I feel amazing. I’m so excited. I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” she said, giving fans a look at her off-the-shoulder gown which she topped with a veil.

If the surprise wedding wasn’t enough, Lopez stunned everyone by signing off the announcement as Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck. The post and pictures have now gone viral! She also topped the announcement with a picture of herself in bed with a wedding band on her finger.

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck — popularly known as Bennifer — rekindled their romance last year after they broke up with their respective partners at the time. They announced their engagement in April this year. The couple previously dated from July 2002 to January 2004. They were engaged during this period but they called off their wedding.

