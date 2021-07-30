Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Relax on a Yacht in Italy; See Photos of the Powerhouse Couple

Amid dating rumours, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confirmed their relationship recently through a social media post, on the actress’ 52nd birthday. The Hollywood couple has rekindled their romance after almost 20 years and has been spotted by the paparazzi on regular dates in recent months. Recently, the couple was snapped by the shutterbug as they were enjoying on a yacht in Italy.

According to reports, they departed their $130 million super-yacht named Valerie to explore the coastal Meditterran town of Nerano, Italy. The Batman actor was spotted in a polo shirt while the singer donned and red and white bikini top with wide-legged bottoms. She completed her looks with a sunglass and a gold necklace.

Jennifer and Ben first met on the sets of the comedy movie Gigli in early 2002 and got engaged later that year only to part ways in 2004. The couple were first spotted spending time together again in April, following Jennifer’s split from former fiance and professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez. Ben previously dated actor Ana de Armas, his co-star of the upcoming movie Deep Water, for a year.

