Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Enjoy Blended Family Trip With Kids

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s rekindled romance often makes headlines as the actors keep getting spotted on romantic dates. Recently the couple was spotted on a trip with their blended family to Hollywood’s Universal Studios.

Jennifer was accompanied by her twins Max and Emme, whereas Ben’s youngest son Samuel joined the party. An onlooker tole Page Six that they “definitely looked in love. They were walking shoulder to shoulder and he was holding her hand. They looked like they were just two people walking around — not a single person came up to them.”

Fans took to social media to react to the latest pictures of Ben and Jennifer. Take a look:

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are at it again. #Bennifer looking so happy. Just leave me here y’all. pic.twitter.com/uVV7xK4VMU— TV Fanatic⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) July 3, 2021

can we all agree they look cute & hot together? bc so true idc #bennifer pic.twitter.com/VlkYZmkYAJ— DAY | #CambiaElPaso (@withlopez) July 3, 2021

Ben, Jen, Samuel, Emme and Max in Universal Studios yesterday: SWNS#Bennifer pic.twitter.com/oocvTb2lho — Portal Bennifer (@LopezAffleck) July 3, 2021

The couple has previously also stepped out with their kids. Ben attended Jennifer’s 51st birthday and also attended a lunch date with Max and Emme.

JLo was previously engaged to baseball star Alex Rodriguez but they split in May this year. On the other hand, after his divorce from actress Jennifer Garner, Ben dated his Deep Water co-star Ana da Armas.

Meanwhile, JLO and Ben Affleck first met on the sets of their film Gigli. They got engaged in 2002 and were supposed to get married in 2003. However, they called off their wedding at the last minute as it was getting too much media attention. The couple officially split by January 2004. Ben was then married to his Pearl Harbor co-star Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018.

