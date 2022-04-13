Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Look at Beverly Hill Mansions After Engagement; Deets Inside

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck fans were delighted to know about the engagement of the two stars. It seems that Ben and JLO are looking forward to taking their relationship a notch higher by settling down together in their own personal home. Following the announcement of their engagement last Friday, the pair were spotted out and about in Beverly Hills looking at some gorgeous, sprawling estates in posh Beverly Hills, per Hollywood Life.

As per the report, the On The Floor songstress was spotted with Ben as they both checked a slew of mansions including an idyllic enclave priced at $65 million for 30,000 square feet as well as a scenic spot nearby for $75 million, with 27,816 square feet, gorgeous views of the hills, a large backyard, and pool area.

The house-hunting trip comes after the duo’s deal on a $55 million Bel-Air property fell out of escrow. However, it is still unclear what lead to the collapse of the deal, but it seems that Bennifer now go their eyes on a different property as their love nest.

Advertisement

As per an insider, the couple who are planning to get married soon have also started sorting out the details of a larger-than-life wedding. “Ben and Jen want to have an elaborate and grand wedding and no expenses will be spared. Even if they were to make it private, between their families and their children, it would be a huge wedding whether they wanted to or not,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

The source went on to share that while the couple hasn’t yet picked out a date, they’re both sure of the kind of ceremony they’re looking for. “They talked about it extensively then and nothing has really changed [since they were engaged the first time] except that they both now have to add more people to their guest list now because they did not have children then,” the source continued.

Last Friday, Jennifer announced her engagement with Ben Affleck in her On the JLo newsletter which she mailed to her inner circle. The couple rekindled their romance recently after JLo’s breakup with Alex Rodriguez. Jennifer’s representative also confirmed the news of the couple’s engagement to PEOPLE. This comes days after she was photographed wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring earlier the same week.

Jennifer’s newsletter to fans included a clip of her admiring a huge, green diamond on her ring finger, an image of which was also shared by her sister on social media. JLo also teased the “major announcement" with a video on Twitter. “So I have a really exciting and special story to share…" Lopez told her followers. She also added a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter handle.

Jennifer Lopez, after her initial breakup with Ben, married Marc Anthony in June 2004. The couple then had two children: twins Emme and Max, born in 2008. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck married Jennifer Garner in June 2005 and the couple welcomed three kids together- Violet, Seraphina, and Sam. JLo, after her divorce, dated Alex Rodriguez and it was after this breakup that she and Ben got back together.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.