Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Romance Rumours Swirl as Their Holiday Pics Surface Online

Exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are sparking romance rumours after their holiday pictures surfaced on social media. Reportedly, they have been spending more time together after JLo’s break up with Alex Rodriguez.

People reported, over a week after JLo and Ben were pictured at her Los Angeles home in late April, they were spotted in Montana. Sources told the website that they were pictured riding in a car together near a resort not far from Ben’s home. He was seen behind the wheel with JLo in the passenger seat. Photos of their outing were published by The Daily Mail.

“JLo spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but she is happy," a source told People of the pair who were later spotted arriving back in LA.

JLo and Ben were engaged in 2002 and made headlines as “Bennifer" during their years together, even co-starring in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here