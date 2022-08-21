Jennifer Lopez- Ben Affleck Tie the Knot Again Hours After Latter’s Mother Get Hospitalised

It had been a day back that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding weekend saw a mishap. The latter’s mother Chris Anne Boldt was hospitalised on Friday after she fell off the dock at the wedding venue, which is his home in Georgia. Now hours after that, JLo and Affleck tied the knot again.

The couple have had a surprise wedding in July this year. This was their second wedding, which took place in the presence of their families. Daily Mail claimed that the bride wore a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom was seen a black and white tuxedo. Both Affleck and JLo’s children from their previous marriages walked the aisle before the bride made her grand entry. This included Jennifer’s children from her wedding with third husband Marc Anthony, twins Emme and Max, and Affleck’s from first wife Jennifer Garner- Violet, Seraphina and Sam.

Jennifer Garner, who is still close friends with Affleck was supposed to attend the wedding, but couldn’t make it. Affleck’s brother Casey also couldn’t be a part and had said that it was because he had prior parental commitments in Los Angeles. Celebrities such as Matt Damon, director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes were spotted at the wedding, and George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger, and Jimmy Kimmel are expected to attend it.

The couple’s union was supposed to happen twenty years back. They were also engaged at the time. However, they soon parted ways and Affleck found love in Jennifer Garner. They parted ways in 2018, after which he dated Lindsay Shookus and Cuban actor Ana de Armas. However, old flames sparked, and JLo and Affleck left everyone stunned when they announced a white chapel wedding in Las Vegas earlier this year.

Ben Affleck’s mother had hurt herself hours before the wedding after she fell off the dock and cut her leg. Chris was taken to St. Joseph Candler children’s hospital in Savannah. Her injuries were ‘not serious’ and she was spotted leaving the hospital later in a wheelchair.

