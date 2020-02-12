Delhi result tally
Jennifer Lopez Broke Her Diet with a Doughnut After Super Bowl 2020 Performance, Watch Video
Jennifer Lopez delivered a rocking performance at the Super Bowl 2020 alongside singer Shakira and broke her strict diet to eat a doughnut afterwards.
Jennifer Lopez shakes a leg during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Image: AP)
Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez is showing the world how to be 50 and ace it. The Puerto Rican singer took part in the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 2 alongwith Colombian singer Shakira and everyone has been all praises about the fiery stage.
While it is almost impossible for others to understand what was going through her brain during the performance, Jennifer asking for a doughnut after her show is purely adorable.
Posted on Jennifer's fiancé Alex Rodriguez's YouTube page, the video titled 'What actually went down on Super Bowl Sunday WITH ALEX & JLO' shows the behind the scene happenings.
In the 11 minute 35 second long vlog, the singer can be seen getting off the stage and demanding a doughnut as she hugs her family and crew.
Watch the video here:
Jennifer admitted during her recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' that she had to undergo a strict diet ahead of her high voltage performance.
In the vlog, she said that she was craving a doughnut throughout the act and ended up breaking her diet with the sweet treat, Pinkvilla reported.
The singer performed on some of her greatest hits such as 'Jenny from the Block', 'Waiting for Tonight', 'On the Floor' and 'Let's Get Loud'. She also performed a part of Bruce Springsteen's popular song, 'Born in the USA' with her 11-year-old daughter Emme.
