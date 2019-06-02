English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 20 Years of Pop Music Debut With a Throwback Video
Saturday marked 20 years of the release of Jennifer Lopez's debut album On the 6, which featured hit songs like Waiting For Tonight and Let's Get Loud.
Jennifer Lopez. (Image: Reuters Pictures)
It's been 20 years since Jennifer Lopez's first studio album came out. To celebrate the career milestone, the singer-actress took a look back at her career on Saturday, which marked the 20th anniversary of the release of her debut studio album On the 6.
The 49-year-old singer took to Instagram to reflect on how far she's come over the past two decades, by sharing a throwback video of her talking about the 1999 LP and why it was so important to her. "I wanted everybody to know how I felt about it, that this was not something that was a whim for me, that it wasn't something that was a gimmick — that I felt like, 'I'm just going to do it and see what happens,'" she says in the clip.
In the caption, she added, "Hard to believe it's been 20 years since I released On the 6!!! The girl in this video never had a doubt that this was the place she was supposed to be... so confident and sure and maybe a lil oblivious and even ignorant lol... to all that was ahead."
On the 6 featured some of the most popular songs of JLo, such as Waiting For Tonight and Let's Get Loud. The album was a huge success for the singer, and sealed her place in American pop music. The single If You Had My Love topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the album ended up at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was just the beginning of the huge icon JLo is today.
The title On the 6 refers to the 6 subway line in New York City, which the Bronx native frequently took to Manhattan during the early days of her career.
