Jennifer Lopez Deletes Pics With Ben Affleck Among Other Posts In Shocking Move; Is This The Reason?

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez’s social media accounts mysteriously blacked out on Wednesday. Several fans noticed that all the posts disappeared from her Instagram account, including her wedding pictures with Ben Affleck, and the profile picture also went blank. As for Twitter, while her tweets remained, the display picture and her profile banner turned black. Her Facebook profile projected a similar picture.

Deadline reported that even her TikTok account features a black display picture. While Jennifer is yet to address the sudden change in her profiles, it is widely speculated that JLo is returning with a new album and the social media changes are a build-up to the same. Fans have been trending ‘JLo is Coming’ as well.

JLO changed her profile picture to this omggg #JLOiscoming pic.twitter.com/5vBaiIh0XK— Negrita Del Bronx (@JLomother) November 23, 2022

THE WAIT IS OVER #JLOiscomingpic.twitter.com/bAv4iBZP2p— best of jennifer lopez (@badpostjlo) November 23, 2022

Coincidentally, November 25 will mark 20 years since the massively hit album This Is Me… Then was released. It is the same album that featured the iconic Jenny from the Block track. It is unclear if JLo is releasing a new album, or celebrating the milestone year of the old one, fans are excited just to see Jennifer in action.

Jen has not released a full-length album since 2014’s A.K.A. However, earlier this year, she has been releasing singles and collaborations tracks. Earlier this year, she was a part of the soundtrack album of her movie Marry Me with Maluma.

