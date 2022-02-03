Jennifer Lopez Denies Attempting to Recreate 'Jenny From the Block' Moment With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance became the talk of the year in 2021. While fans were overjoyed to see the couple rekindle their romance, the singer revealed in an interview with People Magazine that the couple was more protective of their relationship this time around.

After photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s vacation photos went viral on social media recently, one, in particular, drew everyone’s attention because it bore a striking resemblance to a scene in Lopez’s 2002 music video for Jenny from the Block. As a result, netizens concocted a ridiculous theory about the duo attempting to recreate scenes from the video.

The viral moment occurred last summer while the power couple was celebrating JLo’s 52nd birthday in St. Tropez. The A-lister and her movie star beau appear in nearly identical positions in the paparazzi-captured photo, with Affleck’s hand lingering on J. Lo’s backside as she lounges in a bikini.

In addition to this recent PDA moment, Lopez took her relationship with Affleck to the next level by posting a photo of them kissing on her birthday.

During a recent interview with People, JLo called fans theories “funny." She said, “We were just on the boat! There was no recreation! I was lying down. … It was a trip I like to take for my birthday, but no, we were not intentionally recreating it. I didn’t know there were paparazzi out in the middle of the ocean either!"

While Lopez found the comparisons amusing, she also reflected on the couple’s romance from the early 2000s to the time they called it quits on their high-profile engagement two years later. Lopez also admitted to being nervous as Affleck and she rekindled their romance after so many years. The actress maintained that they are both older and wiser now, which allows them to handle their relationship better than they did when they were engaged. The singer also stated that their relationship is not the same as it was years ago.

For the lesser-known, Jennifer and Ben sparked romance rumours in April, following Lopez’s breakup with Alex Rodriguez, with whom she had been engaged for two years. Lopez and Affleck made their rekindled romance social media official on the former’s birthday, and they later walked the red carpet together at a number of events, including the Venice Film Festival, the Met Gala, and others.

