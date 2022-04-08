Jennifer Lopez Engaged to Ben Affleck? Diamond Ring On Former’s Finger Spark Speculations

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship have been going steady and strong for the past one year and now rumours of their engagement have started doing the rounds. The reason- Jennifer Lopez was spotted flaunting a giant diamond ring on her left hand while shopping for furniture with her 14-year-old daughter Emme, in Culver City, Los Angeles.

Jen was seen wearing a flowy, summery tropical dress, along with a huge sunglass. What caught our attention was the diamond ring that sparkled on her left ring finger. While the ring has given rise to speculations that Jen and Ben are engaged now, there has been no official confirmation about the same.

Reports had also been doing the rounds that the two are looking for a property together. They are allegedly buying a 20,000 square foot estate in Bel-Air, Los Angeles to move in together with their respective children. The massive property is allegedly secluded and hidden in a forest of trees, with an incredible view of the city. The home is listed as having 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. The estate includes their own private home theatre, a gym, multiple kitchens, a massive two-person bathtub, and a backyard pool and Jacuzzi.

Looks like this time the two are going super strong, and we just cannot wait to see them walk the aisle. Jennifer and Ben had been engaged before as well. They had been in a relationship almost two decades back, but in 2004, the duo called it quits. It was in 2021 that they rekindled their relationship.

Jennifer Lopez, after her initial breakup with Ben, married Marc Anthony in June 2004. The couple then had two children: twins Emme and Max, born in 2008. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck married Jennifer Garner in June 2005 and the couple welcomed three kids together- Violet, Seraphina and Sam. JLo, after her divorce, dated Alex Rodriguez and it was after this breakup that she and Ben got back together.

