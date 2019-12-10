Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Jennifer Lopez Fan Convinces Pilot and Entire Flight to Celebrate Golden Globe Nomination by Watching Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez has been nominated for a Golden Globe in the Supporting Actress category for her role in Hustlers.

News18.com

Updated:December 10, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jennifer Lopez Fan Convinces Pilot and Entire Flight to Celebrate Golden Globe Nomination by Watching Hustlers
Jennifer Lopez has been nominated for a Golden Globe in the Supporting Actress category for her role in Hustlers.

The Golden Globe nominations may have enraged many fans but it has also been a time of celebration for many. The celebration has been excitingly memorable for one particular Jennifer Lopez fan.

Lopez has been nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actress category. A fan named Joseph Longo who was flying the next day convinced the pilot to have Hustlers be played on the flight to celebrate Lopez's nomination.

The pilot soon made an announcement revealing that he was willing to comply with Longo's request and encouraged others to watch the film. The announcement ended with the pilot hoping that Lopez wins the award. Lango shared the video of the announcement being made on the flight on Twitter.

Not only that but Jennifer Lopez herself tweeted thanking Lango for the support calling his actions "amazing".

Hustlers is a crime-drama film based on a New York Times magazine article of 2015 which talked about ex-strippers robbing rich men. The film followed the story of a group of strippers who drugged stock traders and CEOs visiting their club and then robbed them via their credit cards. Apart from Lopez, the film starred Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, and Cardi B.

Other nominations in the category include Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Annette Bening for The Report, Laura Dern for Marriage Story, and Margot Robbie for Bombshell. The winner among them all will be revealed at the 77th Golden Globe Awards held on January 6, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram