Jennifer Lopez Fan Convinces Pilot and Entire Flight to Celebrate Golden Globe Nomination by Watching Hustlers

The Golden Globe nominations may have enraged many fans but it has also been a time of celebration for many. The celebration has been excitingly memorable for one particular Jennifer Lopez fan.

Lopez has been nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actress category. A fan named Joseph Longo who was flying the next day convinced the pilot to have Hustlers be played on the flight to celebrate Lopez's nomination.

The pilot soon made an announcement revealing that he was willing to comply with Longo's request and encouraged others to watch the film. The announcement ended with the pilot hoping that Lopez wins the award. Lango shared the video of the announcement being made on the flight on Twitter.

A @JetBlue pilot read my plea that passengers watch Hustlers in honor of @JLo’s #GoldenGlobes nom. I called myself The Backup JLo, but I guess I’m her backup dancer. The friendly skies supports our Fly Girl! pic.twitter.com/YSYV2gvTMD — Joseph "JLo's Backup Dancer" Longo (@josephlongo_) December 9, 2019

Not only that but Jennifer Lopez herself tweeted thanking Lango for the support calling his actions "amazing".

This is amazing!!!!!!! You can be my backup dancer any day🕺🏻THANK YOU FOR THE SUPPORT! @josephlongo_ @JetBlue ♥️😂 https://t.co/eCiXRvI6G4 — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) December 10, 2019

Hustlers is a crime-drama film based on a New York Times magazine article of 2015 which talked about ex-strippers robbing rich men. The film followed the story of a group of strippers who drugged stock traders and CEOs visiting their club and then robbed them via their credit cards. Apart from Lopez, the film starred Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, and Cardi B.

Other nominations in the category include Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Annette Bening for The Report, Laura Dern for Marriage Story, and Margot Robbie for Bombshell. The winner among them all will be revealed at the 77th Golden Globe Awards held on January 6, 2020.

