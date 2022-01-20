Jennifer Lopez Flashes Jaw-dropping Abs As She Hits the Gym in Very Sexy Bralette And Tights; Watch

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has a new goal now – to become her ‘better’ self. Jennifer or JLo, as called by her friends and fans, never skips her workout routines and when it comes to her goals, she is much more dedicated. The reason we are saying this is because, on Wednesday evening, (Thursday morning in India), JLo posted a video of herself sweating it out in the gym. She can be seen sporting a black gym outfit and working out with dumbbells and pulley cable. In the background, the song On My Way from her upcoming film Marry Me can be heard playing. JLo captioned her clip in a filmy way and wrote: ‘#OnMyWay to a better me #WorkoutWednesday.’ She also tagged the official page of her film Marry Me in the caption.

JLo, who made it official with Ben Affleck on her 52nd birthday in July last year, is really a fitness icon. She always proves that age is just a number. At least her Instagram posts prove it.

Coming back to JLo’s new film, she co-stars with Owen Wilson in Marry Me, which is directed by Kat Coiro. The film is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby. It is scheduled to release on February 11.

A couple of days ago, Jennifer shared a glimpse of a new track from her film Marry Me. Take a look:

On the personal front, Jennifer Lopez is dating actor Ben Affleck. The duo, who co-starred in Gigli and Jersey Girl, were engaged back in 2002. However, they parted ways 17 years ago – right before their wedding in 2003. They reignited their love last year and have been together since then.

