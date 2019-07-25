Jennifer Lopez Gets Porsche Worth Rs 96.25 Lakh as Her 50th Birthday Gift From fiancé Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez proved that he is the best fiancé ever as he gifted Jennifer Lopez a brand new red Porsche 911 GTS convertible for her 50th birthday on July 24, 2019. J-Lo's birthday gift costs around a whopping USD 140,000, reported E!Online.

To make sure that Jennifer rides in style, Rodriguez, 43-year-old sports commentator, presented the car in Miami, FL placing a gold bow on top. The license plate read JLO.

Rodriguez stood outside with the incredible gift, along with a private camera crew to capture the memorable moment, reported Hollywood Life.com.

"She took the car for a spin before the party with A-Rod and looked very excited," E!Online quoted an insider as saying.

That is not all what J-Lo got from the former pro athlete. Earlier during the day, Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video montage of his soon-to-be wife as well.

"Hi baby girl, just want to wish you a happy birthday. I cannot believe this baby girl," he said in the video clip, adding, "Since we've been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do."

He continued, "You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one."

Jennifer Lopez replied to the post with an adorable comment that read, "I'm crying....I love our life...I love you so much... thank you my beautiful Macho..."

