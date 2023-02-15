Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez revealed she and her husband, actor Ben Affleck have got matching tattoos. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, JLo took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures, starting with a reveal of her underboob tattoo. The picture was taken soon after the ink was tattooed. In the following pictures, she shared an adorable picture of Ben and gave fans a close look at Ben’s tattoo.

Jennifer also shared a few sexy pictures with Ben, one of which featured the couple sitting on the yacht. In the picture, Jennifer was seen rocking a yellow bikini while the Batman actor couldn’t keep his hands off her. She also shared a number of happy memories, from their dinner dates, holidays and family gatherings.

Sharing the pictures, Jennifer wrote, “Commitment ♾️ Happy Valentine’s Day my love (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…) #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow."

It comes as no surprise that the comments section blew up! Several fans celebrated Ben and Jen’s love for them. “The tattoo Jenny your first and it’s a matching one ughh I’m shaking you two are too cute," a fan commented. “My heartttttt you two I’m soo happy you found each other again," added another. “Ok, I’m crying the tattoo (heart emoji)," a third user commented.

Jennifer and Ben tied the knot last year. The couple first exchanged their vows in Las Vegas and then hosted an intimate ceremony. DailyMail.com reported at the time that both Affleck and JLo’s children from their previous marriages walked the aisle before the bride made her grand entry. This included Jennifer’s children from her wedding with third husband Marc Anthony, twins Emme and Max, and Affleck’s from first wife Jennifer Garner- Violet, Seraphina and Sam.

