English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jennifer Lopez is Engaged to Alex Rodriguez, Free Solo Turns Out to be an Exhilarating Biopic
Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya's pre-wedding ceremony to Games of Thrones Season 3 recap, read on to know what happened in the world of entertainment today.
Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya's pre-wedding ceremony to Games of Thrones Season 3 recap, read on to know what happened in the world of entertainment today.
Loading...
Wishes poured in for celebrity couples today. While Jennifer Lopez announced her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's grandniece Sayyeshaa shared first pictures of her pre-wedding ceremonies with Tamil actor Arya.
On the movies front, a treat for cinegoers, Free Solo, biopic of Alex Honnold is out there for the viewers. Also, as we inch closer to Game of Thrones season finale, read the season 3 recap to brush up your GoT trivia.
This and more from the world of entertainment follow.
Singing superstar Jennifer Lopez and retired baseball great Alex Rodriguez have been one of the most glam celebrity couples in recent years. After dating for two years, the two announced their engagement. So is a J-Rod wedding is on the cards?
Read: She Said Yes! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are Engaged
Another celebrity couple, Sayyeshaa Saigal and Tamil actor Arya Sis all set to get hitched. The pre wedding ceremonies have begun and the pictures and videos from the celebration are viral on the Internet.
Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya Share First Pictures From Their Pre-wedding Ceremony
Free Solo is out of the cinegoers and the film promises to be an exhilarating biopic of Alex Honnold. The film is a landscape of human resolve, emotions, fear, death and love, without easy handouts, informational life guide or metaphorical meanings that one might otherwise expect from the biopic of Alex Honnold.
Free Solo Review: A Terrifying Tale About Emotions and Mountain Climbing
As we inch closer to the much-anticipated season finale of Game of Thrones 8 on April 14, here's a quick guide on what has happened in the show so far one season at a time. Here's the recap of Game of Thrones Season 3.
Game of Thrones Season 3 Recap: Jon Snow Breaks His Vow, Red Wedding Shatters the Starks
From Game of Thrones season 8 to DC's Shazam! to Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, here are best trailers released this week.
Trailers This Week: Game of Thrones Gets Darker, Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota Promises a Refreshing Tale
On the movies front, a treat for cinegoers, Free Solo, biopic of Alex Honnold is out there for the viewers. Also, as we inch closer to Game of Thrones season finale, read the season 3 recap to brush up your GoT trivia.
This and more from the world of entertainment follow.
Singing superstar Jennifer Lopez and retired baseball great Alex Rodriguez have been one of the most glam celebrity couples in recent years. After dating for two years, the two announced their engagement. So is a J-Rod wedding is on the cards?
Read: She Said Yes! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are Engaged
Another celebrity couple, Sayyeshaa Saigal and Tamil actor Arya Sis all set to get hitched. The pre wedding ceremonies have begun and the pictures and videos from the celebration are viral on the Internet.
Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya Share First Pictures From Their Pre-wedding Ceremony
Free Solo is out of the cinegoers and the film promises to be an exhilarating biopic of Alex Honnold. The film is a landscape of human resolve, emotions, fear, death and love, without easy handouts, informational life guide or metaphorical meanings that one might otherwise expect from the biopic of Alex Honnold.
Free Solo Review: A Terrifying Tale About Emotions and Mountain Climbing
As we inch closer to the much-anticipated season finale of Game of Thrones 8 on April 14, here's a quick guide on what has happened in the show so far one season at a time. Here's the recap of Game of Thrones Season 3.
Game of Thrones Season 3 Recap: Jon Snow Breaks His Vow, Red Wedding Shatters the Starks
From Game of Thrones season 8 to DC's Shazam! to Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, here are best trailers released this week.
Trailers This Week: Game of Thrones Gets Darker, Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota Promises a Refreshing Tale
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: Captain America to Iron Man, Official Look of the Surviving Superheros Revealed
- Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya Share First Pictures From Their Pre-wedding Ceremony
- 'He is Our Daddy, India's Daddy': Tamil Nadu Minister Gives PM Modi Paternal Designation
- You've Probably Been Eating Pineapple the Wrong Way Your Entire Life, Here's Proof
- Everyone Had the Same Response to T-Series Chief's Appeal to Beat PewDiePie on YouTube
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results