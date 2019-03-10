LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jennifer Lopez is Engaged to Alex Rodriguez, Free Solo Turns Out to be an Exhilarating Biopic

Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya's pre-wedding ceremony to Games of Thrones Season 3 recap, read on to know what happened in the world of entertainment today.

News18.com

Updated:March 10, 2019, 7:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jennifer Lopez is Engaged to Alex Rodriguez, Free Solo Turns Out to be an Exhilarating Biopic
Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya's pre-wedding ceremony to Games of Thrones Season 3 recap, read on to know what happened in the world of entertainment today.
Loading...
Wishes poured in for celebrity couples today. While Jennifer Lopez announced her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's grandniece Sayyeshaa shared first pictures of her pre-wedding ceremonies with Tamil actor Arya.

On the movies front, a treat for cinegoers, Free Solo, biopic of Alex Honnold is out there for the viewers. Also, as we inch closer to Game of Thrones season finale, read the season 3 recap to brush up your GoT trivia.

This and more from the world of entertainment follow.

Singing superstar Jennifer Lopez and retired baseball great Alex Rodriguez have been one of the most glam celebrity couples in recent years. After dating for two years, the two announced their engagement. So is a J-Rod wedding is on the cards?

Read: She Said Yes! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are Engaged

Another celebrity couple, Sayyeshaa Saigal and Tamil actor Arya Sis all set to get hitched. The pre wedding ceremonies have begun and the pictures and videos from the celebration are viral on the Internet.

Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya Share First Pictures From Their Pre-wedding Ceremony

Free Solo is out of the cinegoers and the film promises to be an exhilarating biopic of Alex Honnold. The film is a landscape of human resolve, emotions, fear, death and love, without easy handouts, informational life guide or metaphorical meanings that one might otherwise expect from the biopic of Alex Honnold.

Free Solo Review: A Terrifying Tale About Emotions and Mountain Climbing

As we inch closer to the much-anticipated season finale of Game of Thrones 8 on April 14, here's a quick guide on what has happened in the show so far one season at a time. Here's the recap of Game of Thrones Season 3.

Game of Thrones Season 3 Recap: Jon Snow Breaks His Vow, Red Wedding Shatters the Starks

From Game of Thrones season 8 to DC's Shazam! to Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, here are best trailers released this week.

Trailers This Week: Game of Thrones Gets Darker, Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota Promises a Refreshing Tale


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram