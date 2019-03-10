Jennifer Lopez is Engaged to Alex Rodriguez, Free Solo Turns Out to be an Exhilarating Biopic

Wishes poured in for celebrity couples today. While Jennifer Lopez announced her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's grandniece Sayyeshaa shared first pictures of her pre-wedding ceremonies with Tamil actor Arya.On the movies front, a treat for cinegoers, Free Solo, biopic of Alex Honnold is out there for the viewers. Also, as we inch closer to Game of Thrones season finale, read the season 3 recap to brush up your GoT trivia.This and more from the world of entertainment follow.Singing superstar Jennifer Lopez and retired baseball great Alex Rodriguez have been one of the most glam celebrity couples in recent years. After dating for two years, the two announced their engagement. So is a J-Rod wedding is on the cards?Another celebrity couple, Sayyeshaa Saigal and Tamil actor Arya Sis all set to get hitched. The pre wedding ceremonies have begun and the pictures and videos from the celebration are viral on the Internet.Free Solo is out of the cinegoers and the film promises to be an exhilarating biopic of Alex Honnold. The film is a landscape of human resolve, emotions, fear, death and love, without easy handouts, informational life guide or metaphorical meanings that one might otherwise expect from the biopic of Alex Honnold.As we inch closer to the much-anticipated season finale of Game of Thrones 8 on April 14, here's a quick guide on what has happened in the show so far one season at a time. Here's the recap of Game of Thrones Season 3.From Game of Thrones season 8 to DC's Shazam! to Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, here are best trailers released this week.