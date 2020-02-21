Jennifer Lopez Is Inspiring Hundreds of 'Moms' to Embrace Their Age and Bodies

It seems that Jennifer Lopez’ viral Instagram post following her Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show has triggered a new challenge on social media, inspiring hundreds of women to embrace their bodies, with the #jlochallenge.

A few days back, the pop sensation, who will celebrated her 51st birthday in July, uploaded a stunning mirror-selfie in a white string-bikini. She captioned the image, “Relaxed and recharged”.

The picture soon went viral, inspiring multiple women to embrace their age and body and their selfies in bikinis. The women celerbated their imperfect bodies through the #jlochallenge trend.



A woman named Maria Kang recreated the picture and spoke how women should own their bodies and create their own accountabilities.

Kang posted an image, alongside the caption, “Thank you @jlo for inspiring this spontaneous pic in a white bikini this morning. Yes, my mirror is freckled with toothpaste (does your children only use your sink too?!), yes there are unpacked luggages on the ground, an iron, dog dryer and husband shaving somewhere in the background - but I"m getting it done!”

She went on to write, “If she can do it, if I can do it, if thousands of working moms who come in all sizes, shapes and ages can do it - then YOU CAN DO IT!!!”

Another woman revealed that she is 32 with three "beautiful daughters" adding, "Thank you @jlo for inspiring this spontaneous pic this morning. Our lives doesn’t have to end when we become mothers, it adds to it."

Here’s what others posted:

The Hustlers actress, who is engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez is a mother to two children Emme and Maximilian and a co-parent to Rodriguez daughters, Natasha and Ella.