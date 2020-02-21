Jennifer Lopez Is Inspiring Hundreds of 'Moms' to Embrace Their Age and Bodies

It seems that Jennifer Lopez’ viral Instagram post following her Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show has triggered a new challenge on social media, inspiring hundreds of women to embrace their bodies, with the #jlochallenge.
A few days back, the pop sensation, who will celebrated her 51st birthday in July, uploaded a stunning mirror-selfie in a white string-bikini. She captioned the image, “Relaxed and recharged”.
The picture soon went viral, inspiring multiple women to embrace their age and body and their selfies in bikinis. The women celerbated their imperfect bodies through the #jlochallenge trend.
A woman named Maria Kang recreated the picture and spoke how women should own their bodies and create their own accountabilities.
Kang posted an image, alongside the caption, “Thank you @jlo for inspiring this spontaneous pic in a white bikini this morning. Yes, my mirror is freckled with toothpaste (does your children only use your sink too?!), yes there are unpacked luggages on the ground, an iron, dog dryer and husband shaving somewhere in the background - but I"m getting it done!”
She went on to write, “If she can do it, if I can do it, if thousands of working moms who come in all sizes, shapes and ages can do it - then YOU CAN DO IT!!!”
View this post on Instagram
This is (almost) 40! Thank you @jlo for inspiring this spontaneous pic in a white bikini this morning. Yes, my mirror is freckled with toothpaste (does your children only use your sink too?!), yes there are unpacked luggages on the ground, an iron, dog dryer and husband shaving somewhere in the background - but I"m getting it done! Not a celebrity. Not getting millions to look great in a movie (hello, Hustlers! Or dating a hot athlete (although my hubby is kinda cute!) BUT, it doesn't matter... Own your story. Create your own accountability. Don't make excuses for your inaction. If she can do it, if I can do it, if thousands of working moms who come in all sizes, shapes and ages can do it - then YOU CAN DO IT!!! Post your #bathroomselfie and tag 3 friends who can bring it like #jlo #jlochallenge #noexcusemom #whatsyourexcuse
Another woman revealed that she is 32 with three "beautiful daughters" adding, "Thank you @jlo for inspiring this spontaneous pic this morning. Our lives doesn’t have to end when we become mothers, it adds to it."
View this post on Instagram
I am 32 years young! I have 3 beautiful daughters with my amazing husband @p.r._bean who has supported me through everything! I want to be the best me I can be and that means #selfcare. I want to be there for my family and I can’t do that if I’m not at my best. My kids are not my excuses, they are my reason. Being healthy matters to our family and it should matter to everyone. Be happy and treat yourself with #love and #care. Thank you @jlo for inspiring this spontaneous pic this morning. Our lives doesn’t have to end when we become mothers, it adds to it. We are moms, we’re capable of doing anything we set our minds to. Own your story. Create your own accountability. Don't make excuses for your inaction. If she can do it, if I can do it, if thousands of working moms who come in all sizes, shapes and ages can do it - then YOU CAN DO IT!!! Post your bathroom selfie and tag 3 friends who can proudly bring it like #jlo #jlochallenge #noexcusemom #whatsyourexcuse #nemlosangeles #fitfam #fitmom #noexcuses #losangeles #explorepage
Here’s what others posted:
View this post on Instagram
Hopping on the bandwagon! #jlochallenge #noexcusemom #nemwoodlandpark #nemwp I'm not comfortable in a bathing suit, but it's all in my head. After 2 babies (currently 5 and 2) I was exhausted and unmotivated. When my two best friends asked me to run a half marathon with them I was timid but thought why not! Running again helped me find myself and it sparked the motivation I needed! That was a year and a half ago and since then I have ran a full marathon, lost 15 lbs and am extremely proud of myself. I can be the mom I want to be and show my kids what a strong woman looks like! I can be the example for my daughter to love herself. Although my journey is far from over I am on the right track. Join me in posting a bathroom selfie in a bathing suit or workout gear.
View this post on Instagram
I am 36 year old mom of 10 and a grandmother of 1. I have been the No Excuse Mom leader in Sierra Vista, Az for about a year now. Excuses, yes, I have lots and yet I don't let them take control of my life. I make the decision to workout and be positive every single day, it's my way of life. I thank Maria Kang and all the No Excuse Moms for their support, encouragement, and inspiration. They have helped me change my life for the better.❤ I would love to see your journey on how you crush your excuses. #jlochallenge #nemsierravista #noexcusemom #fitmom #nersierravista #noexcuserunners
View this post on Instagram
This body is 35 years young , gave birth to 4 handsome boys, love being a mom of boys and love being a wife to my husband for almost 17years. I have been a leader ( #nemflemingislandfl - Jacksonville) for 3 exact years now, with NEM community (Fort Meade MD) since 2015, and I love how it changed my life ❤️ I told my hubby yesterday about this bathroom selfie and how I feel uncomfortable taking my selfie, he always sees the beauty in me that I don’t, he pushes me out of my comfort zone ... he said “Lead by an example” and it reminded what @mariakangfitness always says. We won’t grow if we don’t get out there, and try our best to be fierce and fit So here we go, my selfie with NO filtered mirror, every stretch mark is a story and a blessing....always trying my best to challenge this body to get stronger and healthier not just for my boys but also because it makes me feel alive, I don’t know if I ever will be satisfied but that’s where it will always push ME to fight even harder even when I fall, I will pick MYself back up, Be kind to yourself and Stay Humble! Own your story. Create your own accountability. Don't make excuses for your inaction. If she can do it, if I can do it, if thousands of working moms who come in all sizes, shapes and ages can do it - then YOU CAN DO IT!!! Post your #bathroomselfie and tag 3 friends who can bring it like #jlo #jlochallenge #noexcusemoms #whatsyourexcuse @lina_h_nem
The Hustlers actress, who is engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez is a mother to two children Emme and Maximilian and a co-parent to Rodriguez daughters, Natasha and Ella.