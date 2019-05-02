Jennifer Lopez, Malaika Arora Among Investors of an Indian Wellness and Yoga Start-Up
Started in March 2016, SARVA currently has 91 studios across India, including in cities Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.
Malaika Arora and Jennifer Lopez. (Images: Instagram)
They have joined a list of global investors that include personalities like David Giampaolo (Chairman of the company and Chief Executive Pi Capital), Mark Mastrov (Founder, 24 Hour Fitness Worldwide, Inc.) and Bill Roedy (Former Chairman and CEO, MTV Networks International).
Started in March 2016, SARVA was born as a brainchild of a yogi-turned-entrepreneur, Sarvesh Shashi, when he was 23 years old.
Its mission is to build a global community of physically, mentally and emotionally fit individuals, achieved through yoga, mindfulness, movement and beyond, and to provide for the same through state-of-the-art brick and mortar studios, accessible and interactive technology, and lifestyle products.
"I have personally benefited from my regular practice of yoga and believe that it has made a difference to my life both physically and mindfully. The enthusiasm that Sarvesh brings to SARVA is promising and infectious," Lopez said in a statement.
"I believe in its vision and view it as a great common ground for a brilliant investment opportunity along with co-creating and serving a global community," she added.
SARVA currently has 91 studios across India, clustering Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.
"I have for long been zealously practicing yoga and experienced the dynamics of its inner energy and mental equipoise. Six months ago, SARVA and I partnered to start Diva Yoga, a unique studio concept for women only and we are overwhelmed with the way it has evolved," said Malaika.
"I am happy to look beyond and invest in it, becoming a part of the overall company that comes with a vision of connecting seven billion breaths globally, using finesse and a hi-tech approach," she added.
