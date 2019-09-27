Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Playing a Stripper in Hustlers
Jennifer Lopez plays Ramona, a stripper who comes up with the master plan of conning rich Wall-Street men, in Hustlers.
Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez's latest release Hustlers is creating a lot of buzz as it is inspired by a true story of a gang of strippers who plan a heist by robbing wall-street men. The film has received a lot of praise after its US release with a lot of people claiming that JLo's performance is 'Oscar-worthy'.
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about playing a stripper and how they were looked down upon by society. "I think everyone deserves respect, consideration, and the ability not to be judged based on choices they’ve made, even bad choices," said JLo.
She added, "The truth is we’re all hustling, negotiating, striving to get through the day to win the battles we must fight. Women are constantly sexualized, but when they find a way to profit from that, all of a sudden it’s a problem."
"In movies, strippers are painted as throwaways or just background characters. Hustlers digs into the stories of these women’s lives and shows the good, the bad, and the ugly. I think people are going to appreciate the realness of this movie and its characters," Jennifer stated.
Hustlers, directed by Lorene Safaria, has released in India.
