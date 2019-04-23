Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson to Star Together Again After 22 Years

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson previously starred together in Anaconda (1997).

IANS

Updated:April 23, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson to Star Together Again After 22 Years
Jennifer Lopez. (Image: Reuters Pictures)
Loading...
Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Owen Wilson are set to star in the romantic-comedy Marry Me.

Kat Coiro is directing the film and Owen Wilson is in final negotiations to join the movie. The script has been written by John Rogers and Tami Sagher, with a rewrite by Harper Dill, reports variety.com.

Lopez and Wilson last appeared together in the 1997 action film Anaconda.

The movie will mark the third collaboration between the entertainment company STX, Lopez, producers Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, following 2018's Second Act and the upcoming Hustlers, which is currently in production.

Marry Me is based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby and focuses on a pop star (Lopez), who, moments before marrying her rockstar fiance at Madison Square Garden, finds out that he cheated on her with her assistant. She breaks down on the stage and picks a random man (Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead.

"We continue to have amazing experiences with Jennifer, Elaine and Benny with each film we collaborate on, and we're thrilled that they wanted to work with STX again on this funny and endearing project," said Adam Fogelson, STXfilms Chairman. 

"Owen Wilson is a hilarious and charismatic addition to the film and the perfect person to play opposite Jen in a role that was quite literally made for her," he added.

