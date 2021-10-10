Jennifer Lopez Patiently Waiting for Ben Affleck is a Moment 'Bennifer' Fans are Loving, See Pic

Ever since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunion, the Hollywood celebrity couple has been setting goals for their fans. They recently attended the premiere of The Last Duel in New York City together and walked the red carpet. 20th Century Studios’ film The Last Duel is a gripping tale of betrayal and vengeance set against the brutality of 14th century France. Based on actual events, the historical epic unravels long-held assumptions about France’s last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals.

The Last Duel stars Oscar winner Matt Damon, two-time Academy Award nominee Adam Driver, Emmy winner Jodie Comer and two-time Oscar winner Ben Affleck in lead roles. At the NYC premiere of the movie, directed by Ridley Scott, Ben appeared to take some time out for the press and answered their questions. Jennifer, who had by then posed for the camera waited patiently of Ben, leaning against a pillar. Bennifer fans are loving how supportive the two are of each other. Earlier, at the red carpet, both Ben and Jennifer walked hand-in-hand and even kissed.

Jennifer put her washboard abs on display in a sparkling golden brown crop top and paired it with a matching skirt that hugged her curves. It also included a high slit to reveal her toned legs. Ben appeared dashing in a black suit.

Ben plays a major supporting role in The Last Duel with his longtime friend and occasional collaborator Matt Damon. Ben has also co-written the screenplay for the film. It releases in India on October 22.

