1-MIN READ

Jennifer Lopez Reunites with Ex-Flame P Diddy to Raise Funds for Coronavirus Relief

Images: Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and P Diddy, who dated for two years from 1999 until 2001, came together for a virtual dance-a-thon to raise funds for coronavirus relief.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 7:41 PM IST
Jennifer Lopez reunited virtually with ex-boyfriend Sean Combs aka P Diddy as they danced together online to raise funds for coronavirus relief.

The rap mogul hosted an all-day dance party on Instagram Live on the Easter holiday to boost donations to non-profit Direct Action, which is providing aid to US medical workers in underprivileged communities during the global pandemic, reported AceShowbiz.

Diddy had raised $3.5 million (£2.4 million) within the first hour of the benefit bash, during which he welcomed guests DJ D-Nice, COVID-19 survivor Rita Wilson and Brazilian superstar Anitta.

He chatted with models Naomi Campbell and Winnie Harlow, comedienne Tiffany Haddish, and also reconnected with Lopez and her fiance, retired baseball ace Alex Rodriguez.

"Hi Papi!" greeted Lopez, after Diddy asked how they were doing. "We're great, we're blessed and we're happy to be here today to support you..."

During their online reunion, Diddy dedicated Elvis Crespo's Suavemente to his ex, with whom he has remained close friends, as JLo exclaimed, "You know I like that!", and began dancing along with the Bad Boy Records founder.

As Diddy showed off his fancy footwork, Lopez quipped, "I probably taught you that!"

Rodriguez joined in the chat, and Lopez revealed the former New York Yankees athlete is Diddy's "biggest fan", as the hitmaker played the remix of his track "Been Around the World" for A-Rod.

Diddy and Lopez dated for two years from 1999 until 2001. She and A-Rod became engaged last year.

