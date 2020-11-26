Jennifer Lopez Bares it All for Poster of Upcoming Single 'In the Morning'

Jennifer Lopez knows how to set the bar in style. As the singer prepares for the release of her upcoming single In the Morning, she has shared the cover picture of it on Instagram. Raising the temperature with her latest social media post, the artist bared it all for her upcoming song. With nude makeup and wet waves, JLo looks stunning as she poses for the camera.

The caption along the picture reads, “Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning Single drops Friday.”

She also shared glimpses of her nude photo-shoot in a video post on Instagram, with the background score of her single In the Morning.

Her colleagues and friends are complimenting the star on the new feat. Netizens too are in awe of her and are calling the 51-year-old “goddess”, “queen’ and “legend”. The ring sported by the singer in the cover picture is gifted to her by fiancée Alex Rodriguez.

Just earlier this month, JLo was named the People’s Icon of 2020 at the E! People’s Choice Award. Her acceptance speech appealed to women of “all ages and all colors”, as she said, “As a Latina and as a woman, we have to work twice as hard to get opportunities, sometimes my big dreams and my ambitions, it has upset the people around me.”

JLo's single, In The Morning, is scheduled to release on Friday, November 27.