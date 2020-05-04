Jennifer Lopez Shares Rehearsal Videos from Her Super Bowl Performance with Shakira

The halftime show of Super Bowl LIV 2020 is considered to be one of the best halftime shows ever done. It saw two Latinas, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, take the stadium by storm in an extensive, thoroughly enjoyable performance.

It looks like even J Lo is missing the stage. The superstar took to her Instagram account recently to share some never seen before clips from their heavy-duty rehearsal time for the 2020 Super Bowl.

She wrote, “I can’t believe it’s already been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV #Halftime Show (sic)!”

In the clips, J Lo can be seen giving it her all as she practices on the pole with her dancers. Her co-performer Shakira also features in the videos to bring the stage to an explosive end.

“So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira,” added the actor.

In another clip, the ‘On the floor’ singer can be seen exchanging tips with the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer on how to jiggle the hips. Jennifer says, “I do it with my knees, I shake my knees,” before adding that her mother taught her the trick when she was 4 years old.

Here is the complete Halftime show for everyone to watch and spend their quarantine time a little better.

