Jennifer Lopez Shares Steamy Kiss Pic with Ben Affleck on Her Birthday, Couple Turns up Heat on Social Media

Jennifer Lopez shared her first Instagram picture with Ben Affleck after the two have started dating after 2021 reunion. Earlier, Ben and Jennifer, popular called Bennifer, had dated between 2002 and 2004.

In a social media post, JLo shared some bikini pictures on a yacht. One of the images show her kissing Ben as he wraps his arms around her. Fans are losing it after seeing JLo making her romance public with Ben on her birthday. The post has over 4 million likes on Instagram.

In another reel video, Ben is heard as he records JLo’s moments in a bikini.

News of the Bennifer reuniting had started doing the rounds shortly after JLo split with her partner, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, and was spotted with ex-lover Ben in Montana, 17 years after she and the actor had broken up.

JLo, 52, and Ben, 48, were recently seen gymming together, even as sources claimed that Ben was recently seen wearing a watch he used to wear back in the day in 2004, when he dated JLo. They have also been out on trips with their respective kids and some reports have claimed that they have been house hunting together as well and want to move in together.

