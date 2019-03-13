LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Jennifer Lopez Shares Stunning Photos From Romantic Beachside Proposal, See Pics

Jennifer Lopez has shared photos from the moment when Alex Rodriguez proposed to her on the beach during their holiday.

News18.com

Updated:March 13, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
Image: Instagram
Jennifer Lopez has shared a series of stunning photos with fans, capturing the moment fiance Alex Rodriguez proposed to her. The former New York Yankees star popped the question on March 9 during a romantic beach getaway.

Take a look at the photos:

View this post on Instagram

3.9.19✨♥️

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on



The couple earlier took to Instagram to share the news and posted a photo that showed an engagement ring on Lopez's hand. "She said yes," Rodriguez wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

she said yes ♥️

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on



The pair have enjoyed a whirlwind romance since they started dating two years ago. Their love story started when Lopez approached Rodriguez at the Beverly Hills Hotel. However, the singer told Vanity Fair the two met years ago at a baseball game when her ex Marc Anthony threw the opening pitch.

In 2018, Lopez memorably revealed Rodriguez texted her from the bathroom on their first dinner date. “It was cute, it’s sweet... We’re eating dinner and getting to know each other, and then he leaves and goes to the bathroom for a second,” Lopez told Ellen De Generes.

To pass the time while he was gone, Lopez started texting a mutual friend to tell her she was out with Rodriguez. “He’s walking back toward the table and I see him coming and my phone beeps, and I think it’s my girlfriend and I look down, and he goes, ‘You look sexy AF’,” she said. “And I was like, ‘OK!’”

It is the sixth engagement for JLo, who has been married four times. Her former husbands are waiter Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, who is the father of her twins.

