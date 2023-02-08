Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez reportedly had an ugly argument with her husband Ben Affleck at the Grammy Awards held on Sunday night. The couple, who tied the knot six months ago, was caught on camera snapping at each other at the Grammys 2023.

As per a report in DailyMail.com, Jennifer Lopez told a visibly upset Ben Affleck to “look motivated" at the Grammys. “Stop," JLo reportedly told him. “Look more friendly. Look motivated." To which, Affleck apparently replied: “I might."

After their clip from the Grammys went viral on social media, fans were convinced that they saw the ‘Hustlers’ star “snapping" at her new hubby while they “didn’t know the cameras were rolling" at the Grammys.

The ‘Jenny from the Block’ songstress, 53, and Affleck, 50, attended the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Now, Jennifer Lopez has taken to her Instagram to share a highlight reel of her star-studded night out with her husband and included a picture of her smooching Ben Affleck backstage, defending all the rumours.

“Always the best time with my love, my husband," she captioned the clip.

The Instagram reel comes hours after clips shared all over social media seemed to show the tense moment between JLo and Affleck while host Trevor Noah filmed a segment right next to them at the Grammys.

Ben Affleck was spotted saying something into Jennifer’s ear before she quickly moved away from him, pulling a somewhat uncomfortable face at the star. Her expressions quickly changed after clocking that live TV cameras were pointed right in her direction as she sat up straight and laughed at Trevor’s jokes.

(With inputs from IANS)

Read all the Latest Movies News here