Jennifer Lopez Spoke About Ben Affleck And How Paparazzi Spotlight Took Toll On 'Bennifer'

New lovebirds in the town, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have regularly made it to headlines for their rekindled romance. They originally started dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the original date and ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

A few years later, during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Lopez had said that her relationship with Affleck “did suffer" because of the media’s attention. “I love Ben, he’s a great guy, but it was a lot for both of us to be under that type of siege for two years straight," she said. “We were on the cover of every magazine, every week, it was just a weird thing," she added.

Lopez continued, “Our relationship, I think, did suffer because of that. That’s not the only reason. I would never blame the media for anything, but I think it definitely played a part in the dynamic of our relationship."

Meanwhile, Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, reunited in April, just a month after the former ended her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez. The two have been inseparable since then.

