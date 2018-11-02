GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Jennifer Lopez Wore a Shimmery Green Cape and Twitter Called it Curtain

Check out the best ones here.

News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2018, 1:10 PM IST
Image: Reuters Pictures
Jennifer Lopez has sent Twitter into a tizzy once more, and how!

The 49-year-old actor-singer shared on Wednesday a photo of her wearing nothing but a shimmery green cape, aesthetically displaying her celebrated curves.

In two days, the picture, shot as part of a photoshoot for InStyle magazine, has got thousands of likes and retweets.




The Hollywood star, who features on the cover of InStyle’s December issue, also shared on Twitter several other pictures from the shoot. See them here:










But netizens cannot seem to have enough of Lopez’s cape look. The result? Several hilarious memes have been doing the rounds on social media. Check out the best ones here:



















Lopez also opened up about the secret to her timeless beauty and fitness in the interview with the magazine. “I’ve taken care of myself and it shows,” she said, adding that she didn’t drink coffee, avoided alcohol and slept by 10pm.

She also talked about her relationship with her boyfriend, baseball player Alex Rodriguez. “When I met Alex, we had both already done a lot of work on ourselves. Everybody has flaws, and the people I want in my life are the people who recognise that and are willing to work on those flaws. It’s super-important: someone who’s willing to look at themselves and say, ‘OK, I’m not great here’ or ‘I could do better there,” she said.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
