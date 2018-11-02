English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Shimmery Green Cape and Twitter Called it Curtain
Check out the best ones here.
Image: Reuters Pictures
Jennifer Lopez has sent Twitter into a tizzy once more, and how!
The 49-year-old actor-singer shared on Wednesday a photo of her wearing nothing but a shimmery green cape, aesthetically displaying her celebrated curves.
In two days, the picture, shot as part of a photoshoot for InStyle magazine, has got thousands of likes and retweets.
The Hollywood star, who features on the cover of InStyle’s December issue, also shared on Twitter several other pictures from the shoot. See them here:
But netizens cannot seem to have enough of Lopez’s cape look. The result? Several hilarious memes have been doing the rounds on social media. Check out the best ones here:
Lopez also opened up about the secret to her timeless beauty and fitness in the interview with the magazine. “I’ve taken care of myself and it shows,” she said, adding that she didn’t drink coffee, avoided alcohol and slept by 10pm.
She also talked about her relationship with her boyfriend, baseball player Alex Rodriguez. “When I met Alex, we had both already done a lot of work on ourselves. Everybody has flaws, and the people I want in my life are the people who recognise that and are willing to work on those flaws. It’s super-important: someone who’s willing to look at themselves and say, ‘OK, I’m not great here’ or ‘I could do better there,” she said.
December 2018 @InStyle pic.twitter.com/uHM4dorMSL— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) October 31, 2018
December 2018 @InStyle pic.twitter.com/5WYrWbLYwA— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) October 31, 2018
December 2018 @InStyle pic.twitter.com/J5kKzC8CbU— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) October 31, 2018
December 2018 @InStyle pic.twitter.com/LMCMMEmkNP— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) October 31, 2018
@JLo you see what is happening now In Nigeria I don die pic.twitter.com/tSgyl9dy2w— Mr B•Y (@Beeytunechi) November 1, 2018
That's the full version pic.twitter.com/puGJaGngX0— Король джулиан (@veryasik) November 1, 2018
Beyoncé and Rihanna right now -trying to figure out how they gonna top that. #goals #ThaBaddestChic pic.twitter.com/zLNvJ55zba— LivinMiVidaLatina♀️ (@HelicaLG) October 31, 2018
Turns out she's born 1969 still amazing ..... she's older than smriti irani and almost the same age as kejriwal— Tavarish ⚓ (@tavarish_) November 1, 2018
#RanbirKapoor looks better. pic.twitter.com/sQBiSAMJg1— Annie Singh ✍ (@o__positive) November 1, 2018
meanwhile, the rest of us mere mortals pic.twitter.com/jq03e7RtiN— Ann Apfel (@annappley) October 31, 2018
