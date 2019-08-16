Jennifer Lopez's Love for Alex Rodriguez Costs Rs 45 Lakh More Than His Love For Her
Jennifer Lopez reportedly shelled out a substantial amount of money in remodelling the vintage Ford Bronco that she gifted to her fiance Alex Rodriguez as a birthday gift.
Image of Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, courtesy of Instagram
Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez are painting the world red with their romance. The couple have their birthdays close by and Jennifer recently surprised the baseball star by gifting him a Ford Bronco 1976 model, worth USD 200,000 (Rs 1.42 crore), reports eonline.com.
According to the website, the blue-coloured truck is a customised one, with Rodriguez's jersey number 13 stitched on the armrest between the two front seats. Plus, the logo of his team is embossed on the floor mats.
A spokesperson told the entertainment website that Lopez hand-picked the truck herself and that she shelled out the aforementioned amount to get it personalised, without compromising on its vintage quality. The website further added that after remodelling, the truck consists of AC, heated seats, backup camera, Bluetooth stereo, new diamond stitched upholstery and LED headlights.
The spokesperson was quoted by the site as saying, "It's a very rare and special Bronco that Jen picked out and personalized for Alex. It's a 1976 restomod meaning it's been restored and while it looks vintage, it has been upgraded with modern luxuries."
Rodriguez shared the image of the truck to his Instagram stories, overlaying which he wrote, "Jlo thankyou for the gift."
See pic of Rodriguez's new car gifted to him by Lopez here:
Earlier in July, Rodriguez gifted Lopez a red Porsche 911 GTS convertible worth USD 140,000 (Rs 96.25 Lakh) for her 50th birthday. The car came with a number plate that red JLO and had a big on it when it was delivered to Lopez.
Read: Jennifer Lopez Gets Porsche Worth Rs 96.25 Lakh as Her 50th Birthday Gift From fiancé Alex Rodriguez
