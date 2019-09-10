Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
Jennifer Winget and Drashti Dhami Giggle Away to Glory in New Girl Bonding Photo

Actresses Jennifer Winget and Drashti Dhami reportedly become close friends after working together in the show Dill Mill Gayye.

News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
It's so endearing to see some celebrities forge close bonds among themselves while working in the same industry. And their display of affection on social media can be even more cute. Actresses Jennifer Winget and Drashti Dhami is one such pair who seem to have become really close after working together.

The two actresses reportedly became friends after starring in the show Dill Mill Gayye. On Tuesday evening, the Jennifer took to Instagram to share cute pictures of herself with Drashti to tell her friend that she really misses her.

Both the actresses are in their no-makeup avatars in the photos, and giggling like little girls, showing how happy they are with each other. In another snap, Drashti can be seen kissing Jennifer on her cheeks.

Jennifer shared the photos with the caption, "Kisses, smiles and cuddles every time I meet this ray of sunshine. A proper catch up is long due @dhamidrashti Let's make it happen!!"

Drashti commented on the post and said that they have not meet for a long time and she is the one who will make a plan. She commented, "I knw !!!!! Its been very long !!!! @sehban_azim and no @jenniferwinget1 is not goin to the initiative .... i will !!! So yes next week i will make a plan !!!" Actor Sehban Azim commented, "I second that!!! It's been a while since we all met met!! Jen are you taking an initiative for it?"

Jennifer Winget is currently working on her web series called Code M. She will be back on the small screen with the second season of Beyhadh. Drashti was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

