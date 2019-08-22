Jennifer Winget Announces Return to Beyhadh 2, Says 'Brace Yourselves'

Jennifer Winget has officially announced that she is going to be a part of the second season of the romantic thriller Beyhadh. The television actress is set to be back as Maya Mehrotra, her most memorable and much appreciated role in Beyhadh. Winget made the announcement on social media promising that Beyhadh 2 will be crazier this time.

"No points for guessing what the three of us have been up to. *Hint Hint* Damn right we're cooking up a crazy-ier storm! 'Brace yourselves for #Beyhadh2. Bringing crazy back!!" said Jennifer Winget while announcing the project.

In Beyhadh season one, Jennifer received a lot of appreciation for playing the role of a pyscho girlfriend, Maya Mehrotra and was paired opposite Kushal Tandon, who played Arjun Sharma.

Buzz is also doing the rounds Viraf Patel of Ek Boond Ishq fame will return as the male protagonist, opposite Jennifer in Beyhadh 2. According to reports, season two of Beyhadh will be produced by Prateek Sharma who is currently producing Sufiyana Pyaar Mera and Bahu Begum.

Earlier, it was speculated that Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti was being considered to play the lead if Jennifer refuses to be the part of Beyhadh 2.

