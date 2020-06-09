Jennifer Winget, Asha Negi Post the Sweetest Birthday Wishes for Favourite 'Dost' Karan Wahi

As Karan Wahi turned 33 on June 9, his friends from the TV industry sent in some of the most heartwarming wishes for the actor. The actor shares a very close bond with actresses Asha Negi and Jennifer Winget, and they were among the first to upload posts dedicated to the actor on Instagram.

Jennifer and Karan acted together in the medical drama 'Dill Mill Gaye' and have been close friends ever since. On his birthday, the actress uploaded a goofy picture of the two of them from a shoot, and wrote, "Dear Wahinder, wishing you the happiest birthday my dost. We've come a loooong way and gosh, there's still a loooooonger way to go (Give or take 6years!?😉) What to do?!? You are after all, one of the most nicest, funnest and truest friends that's stuck by me through the years! So here's wishing you reactions as over-exaggerated as this, to everything that your heart desires and more. Big love and much hugs always, Jenno."

Karan responded with "Thanku Jenno. To many more together" and a bunch of hug emojis.

Actress Asha Negi too posted a birthday wish for her "favourite one", saying, "Happy birthday favourite one! Iam so happy, and so proud of you!! Ab toh cake bhi hai, aur cake laane wali bhi😝 Jaaa jee le le apni zindagi🎂 Ps. You will always be my favourite! #foreverwaliyaari✌️"