Jennifer Winget Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Tanuj Virwani: 'My Friends Know My Truth'

Actress Jennifer Winget recently celebrated her 37th birthday with her ‘Code M’ co-star Tanuj Virwani. The duo has been romantically linked for a while now. Now, the actress has finally addressed her dating rumours with Tanuj.

“It doesn’t bother me one bit because as long as I know my truth, my family knows the truth, my friends and fans know my truth, that’s all that matters to me,” Jennifer told ETimes. “Look I am a public figure and people will have an opinion and judgments about me and that’s ok. As long as they respect my work and the boundaries I am fine with it. I understand it is a part of the job. So it doesn’t bother me,” she added.

Jennifer and Tanuj were recently seen together onscreen in Ekta Kapoor’s Code M season 2. Talking about how their equation has evolved in the second season of the web series, Jennifer said, “Our bond has gotten stronger from season 1 to now. It is so much fun to be around him because he is this big ball of happiness and madness. There was never a dull moment on the sets.”

During an appearance on a chat show last year, Tanuj was asked about the relationship rumours with Jennifer, as well as a video of them at a press conference when they were repeatedly probed about their equation. Calling Jennifer his ‘dear friend’ and ‘favourite female co-star’, Tanuj said that they were not dating. However, he went on to call her ‘amazing’.

“We are just really, really good friends. And the video in question that you bring up was just randomly taken on Valentine’s Day because we were attending an event together… She is amazing, she really is. She is by far my favourite female co-star,” he said on Zoom’s By Invite Only.

