Jennifer Winget Breaks ‘Silence’ on Social Media with ‘Unedited-Unfiltered’ Post

Television actress Jennifer Winget is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following with over 10 million fans on Instagram. However, she has been quite inactive on digital platforms for quite some time. Last year, when she was away from social portals, she termed it as ‘Social Media Detox’ which she said was important to ‘rest in action’. But this time, Jennifer broke the silence by revealing that ‘she isn’t keeping well’ during these distressing times.

The actress shared a video on Instagram apologising her fans for the long absence on social networking sites. She stated the ‘Unedited’ and ‘Unfiltered’ reason and also implored fans to not judge her. She opened how she has been surging through this harrowing time. Jennifersaid that she was not doing well all these days and keeps getting mixed feelings of being ‘happy, sad, hopeless, hopeful’.

However, she has not been completely down and has the energy to do things. Talking about the pandemic, she disclosed that she is trying to keep herself and others motivated. She commended the efforts of her many co-stars and others in the industry for contributed in some or the other way to help others.

Jennifer further talked about the activities that uplift her mood. Watching funny videos, checking up on her friends/family, taking up hobbies such as singing, dancing, cooking, watching sunrise/sunsets or relishing favourite meals are some of the activities Jennifer told can prove worthwhile to sail through this melancholic time easily. In the end, Jennifer assures her fans that she will keep interacting with them and urges them to stay safe and follow necessary precautions.

Along with the video, Jennifer wrote a long note apologising for not being active on social media lately. She concluded by saying, “if the video helps even one of you, my purpose is served.”

The video received an overwhelming response from her fans with over 12 lakh views and more than 4000 comments.

Jennifer was last seen portraying the role of Maya Mehrotra in the popular show Beyadh 2 which was brought to an abrupt end to the ongoing pandemic.

