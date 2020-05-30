Jennifer Winget Chooses Not to Celebrate Her Birthday, Asks Fans to Help Those in Need

TV actress Jennifer Winget is the latest to join the list of actors who chose not to celebrate their birthdays during the coronavirus pandemic this year. The Beyhadh star, who turned a year old today, said that celebrations in these unprecedented times seem unimportant and small.

She said, "In light of what's happening in our world at the moment, celebrating a birthday seems so trivial, small, and unimportant. And I don't see how that makes me a pessimist. This lockdown has brought in nothing I can call the usual... it is a new normal across after all... so I will say there have been better days and days that are sort of low on energy and flat. The flatter days have taught me to be more kind to myself and the better ones have really allowed me to indulge. But trust me, it's equalized everyone to one level and I am hanging in there just like everyone else!"

The actress enjoys an immense fan following, thanks to her roles in shows like Saraswatichandra and Bepannaah. Jennifer has shared an emotional message for her fans, urging them to celebrate her birthday by helping those in need, in whatever capacity they can, reported Pinkvilla.

"There was a plea I made 2 years ago on my birthday to my fans that instead of sending me gifts I would much rather prefer them doing something for someone more in need; someone who would truly deserve it more than me. If tiny donation, the simplest kind gesture could end up being the blessing they were waiting on, why not? And it moves me to see my fans remember and respect this request I had made, every year," she said.

