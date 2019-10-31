Take the pledge to vote

Jennifer Winget Dyes Her Hair Red For Beyhadh 2

The first season of the show featured Kushal Tandon as the male lead. This time, Shivin Narang and Aashish Chowdhary will pair opposite Jennifer.

IANS

Updated:October 31, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
Actress Jennifer Winget has dyed her hair red for her role of Maya in the second season of the upcoming show Beyhadh 2. In one of the publicity images, she is seen flaunting her red locks while wearing a black outfit.

The first season of the show featured Kushal Tandon as the male lead. This time, Shivin Narang and Aashish Chowdhary will pair opposite Jennifer.

Talking about her look, Jennifer said: "I am completely in love with my character. So much so, it called for a do-over! But no, in all seriousness, the show gave me a blank canvas to chart the course of my character. Being out of the box, you have the opportunity to get creative."

"Not very often do roles like this fall into your lap, so for an actor it really gets you to push your limits, whilst working within your resources. The show and character are both close to heart. The whole team has put in a lot of thought and effort to come up with the final look for Maya in Season 2 of Beyhadh so, I hope the audience shows the same amount of appreciation and love, if not more," she added.

Beyhadh 2 will air on Sony TV.

