Jennifer Winget Dyes Her Hair Red For Beyhadh 2
The first season of the show featured Kushal Tandon as the male lead. This time, Shivin Narang and Aashish Chowdhary will pair opposite Jennifer.
The first season of the show featured Kushal Tandon as the male lead. This time, Shivin Narang and Aashish Chowdhary will pair opposite Jennifer.
Actress Jennifer Winget has dyed her hair red for her role of Maya in the second season of the upcoming show Beyhadh 2. In one of the publicity images, she is seen flaunting her red locks while wearing a black outfit.
The first season of the show featured Kushal Tandon as the male lead. This time, Shivin Narang and Aashish Chowdhary will pair opposite Jennifer.
Talking about her look, Jennifer said: "I am completely in love with my character. So much so, it called for a do-over! But no, in all seriousness, the show gave me a blank canvas to chart the course of my character. Being out of the box, you have the opportunity to get creative."
"Not very often do roles like this fall into your lap, so for an actor it really gets you to push your limits, whilst working within your resources. The show and character are both close to heart. The whole team has put in a lot of thought and effort to come up with the final look for Maya in Season 2 of Beyhadh so, I hope the audience shows the same amount of appreciation and love, if not more," she added.
Beyhadh 2 will air on Sony TV.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala, Khesari Lal Yadav Enter as Wild Card Contestants
- Diwali is Over. Now It is time for Revision of Ambient Air Quality Standards
- Did Donald Trump Just Place Halloween Candy on a Kid's Head at the White House?
- Renault to Launch Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rivalling Compact Sedan in India
- Gareth Bale Has No Idea Who is UK’s Prime Minister, Thought Boris Johnson Was London Mayor