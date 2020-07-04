Jennifer Winget Ends Social Media Detox With Gorgeous Pic, Fans Say 'We Missed You So Much'

Almost after a month of social media detox, actress Jennifer Winget has made a comeback on Instagram with a gleaming picture.

"Coming up for air on popular demand. Not MIA but RIA (Resting In Action)...and lot's of it. A li'l Social media detox didn't hurt nobody! No?," Jennifer wrote on Instagram announcing her comeback.

She also shared a picture wherein she flashes her smile as she poses for the camera. She kept her tresses open, and flaunts her glowing skin sans make-up. She is seen wearing a plain blue T-shirt.

The picture has garnered nearly 9 lakh likes, with fans commenting how much they missed Jennifer on social media.

One fan wrote, "Finally you posted. Miss you so much." Another excited fan commented, "Oh my god, you are back!"

Back in May, Jennifer garnered nine million followers on Instagram. She has lately impressed fans with her performance as Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh 2. In fact, her role of Maya, across two seasons since 2016, has been a major reason of her soaring popularity.

However, Beyhadh 2 was pulled down with an abrupt end due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In her interview with a news portal, Jennifer earlier said that Beyhadh was very close to her heart and the decision of the makers to axe the show made her feel sad, but she's sure something better would come out of this. She also added that she's sure that Beyhadh 2 fans would understand the circumstances.

Her other popular performances on the small screen are Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah.