1-min read

Jennifer Winget is a Wonderful Human Being, Says Beyhadh 2 Actor Shivin Narang

Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang called his co-actor Jennifer Winget a “wonderful human being.”

Trending Desk

Updated:December 3, 2019, 4:29 PM IST
Jennifer Winget is a Wonderful Human Being, Says Beyhadh 2 Actor Shivin Narang
Image courtesy: Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang/ Instagram

Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang called his co-actor Jennifer Winget a “wonderful human being.” 29-year-old Narang told Pinkvilla that he and Winget bonded on the very first day of Beyhadh 2. He also asserted that she is not only honest towards her work but is also a very sensitive and a wonderful human being.

Not many would know that he was offered to be a part of Bigg Boss’ season 13, which he refused. In the past, he has taken part in a reality show namely, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

In the daily soap Beyhadh 2, Narang plays Rudra’s character, while Winget will be seen portraying Maya on the screen. The show telecasts Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV and will also stream on Sony Liv. Actors Ashish Chaudary and Rajat Verma too will be seen playing pivotal roles in the serial. The show premiered on Monday.

Recently the on-screen Rudra had shared a behind the scene picture with Winget on his Instagram account. He had captioned the picture as, “Save me frm maya 2nd Dec ....9 pm @sonytvofficial . (sic)”

In the image, both Narang and Jennifer can be seen all smile while probably preparing for what may be a stunt scene on the screen.

