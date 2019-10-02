Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jennifer Winget is Deadlier Than Before in Beyhadh 2 Promo

In the promo, Jennifer Winget is seen sitting on the floor, dressed in black and holding an alarm clock.

IANS

Updated:October 2, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
Jennifer Winget is Deadlier Than Before in Beyhadh 2 Promo
Image: Instagram/ Jennifer Winget

The first official promo of Beyhadh 2 is out, and lead actress Jennifer Winget looks deadlier than ever as the lethal Maya.

In the promo, she is seen sitting on the floor, dressed in black and holding an alarm clock. While playing with the clock, she gets a scratch on the hand, so she smashes the clock.

"Aksar ye soch kar neend nahin aati ki koi chain se so raha hai," she says in the promo.

The first season of the show featured Kushal Tandon as the male lead. This time, Shivin Narang and Aashish Chowdhary will pair opposite Jennifer.

On reprising the role of Maya, Jennifer said that she is "excited and nervous" at the same time.

She said: "The show's cast and production have been inundated with requests for the return of Beyhadh ever since the show wrapped up. So I know this has been something all fans will be thrilled about and I am just as excited.

"Maya once more?! But are we ready?! I am both excited and nervous at the same time as the stakes are raised much higher for the sequel. The show will return with twice as much intensity and I can assure my viewers who have always showered their love upon me that this season is going to be even more thrilling. Maya's hadh is going to break barriers once again in a way you can't predict."

Beyhadh 2 will air on Sony TV.

