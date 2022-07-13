Jennifer Winget Married Karan Singh Grover Out of 'Love': 'I Guess It Was Unfortunate Timing'

Television sensation, actress Jennifer Winget who made a permanent place in the hearts of the audience through her career defining performances in shows like ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ was married to her co-star Karan Singh Grover for two years.

Karan and Jennifer’s reel life characters in ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ got so popular that the audience started shipping and rooting for the two to get together in real life as well.

They did get together eventually and tied the knot in 2012 but the marriage fell apart and since then Jennifer has only tried to hold onto the good memories of it.

While in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the actress said that she only chose to get married to Karan at a very young age because she “was in love.”

“At that point, even if God would have told me that don’t do it, I would have said, ‘No, I want to,” said the actress to Bollywood Bubble.

“It felt right then and I have some lovely memories of it. That’s what I choose to remember. Unfortunately, I think both of us were not ready. It’s not just him or it’s not just me. I think both of us were not ready to take that step,” she added further.

It was a sheer “unfortunate” turn of events because even after being friends for years it did not take much time for their marriage to break into shambles.

In the interview she mentioned, “We had been friends for so long and we were like a house on fire every time we met. I don’t know, it was unfortunate timing I guess.”

Jennifer in an earlier interview with popular youtuber Siddharth Kanan had mentioned, “My separation was out in the public, and I wasn’t even on social media. People were writing a lot of sh*it about him and me. And it was an invasion of privacy for both of us. That period was very stressful. I was lost and didn’t know what was happening. I went back into my shell and work helped me to come back with this energy.”

On the work front, the actress was recently seen in ‘Code M Season 2’ and has a few interesting projects in store.

