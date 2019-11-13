Jennifer Winget Plans to Rewrite Mahabharat with Beyhadh 2? Watch Promo

Jennifer Winget’s show Beyhadh, which first aired in October 2016, became widely popular on Indian television. The actor was loved for her role as Maya, the leading lady of the show. For the unversed, Maya was an obsessive wife, whose possessiveness about her husband, led to the downfall of their married life.

Fans were quite disheartened when the series came to an end in October 2017. The demand for the show was so high among viewers that the team came together for a second season. A new promo of Beyhadh 2 was shared by Jennifer and it looks like this season will be even more dynamic than the previous one.

The first scene of the promo clip shows Maya sitting inside a car and talking to an idol of Lord Krishna. It's pouring heavily outside, accentuating Maya’s anger with Lord Krishna. She says that in Mahabharat when Arjun and Draupadi were in trouble and needed Krishna’s help, he was there for them. However, she goes on to accusingly question him that where was he, when she was losing every battle of her life?

She cynically continues, “Aapko kya laga, aap nahi ayenge to Mahabharat nahi hongi?" (What do you think, if you will not come there will be no Mahabharat?) Just then, she smiles evilly and sees a man walking on the streets. With her car taking a roll, viewers are wondering whether she plans to kill him or not.

The series will premier on December 2.

