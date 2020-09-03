Jennifer Winget Posts Stunning Pictures With the Most Hilarious Caption

Actress Jennifer Winget is having a mid-week crisis, courtesy her latest Instagram post. The actress shared a monochrome picture of herself on Instagram. In the image, Jennifer is seen wearing a sleeveless black top as she ditches make-up for the selfie. She clicked the picture with her left eye covered with hair.

"What a mid-life ...I mean, mid-week crisis, looks like," she wrote with the image. In another picture, Jennifer is seen flaunting her natural beauty with messy hair and no make-up. "A Revolution In The Making," she wrote.

She posted another image, captioned: "Whilst we're all trying to find colour in this black and white world, sometimes, no colour burns brighter than black and white."

Back in July, Jennifer made a comeback on Instagram with a picture almost after a month of social media detox. "Coming up for air on popular demand. Not MIA but RIA (Resting In Action)...and lots of it. A li'l Social media detox didn't hurt nobody! No?," Jennifer wrote on Instagram announcing her comeback.

She also shared a picture wherein she flashes her smile as she poses for the camera. She kept her tresses open, and flaunts her glowing skin sans make-up. She is seen wearing a plain blue T-shirt.

Back in May, Jennifer garnered nine million followers on Instagram. She has lately impressed fans with her performance as Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh 2. In fact, her role of Maya, across two seasons since 2016, has been a major reason of her soaring popularity.

However, Beyhadh 2 was pulled down with an abrupt end due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In her interview with a news portal, Jennifer earlier said that Beyhadh was very close to her heart and the decision of the makers to axe the show made her feel sad, but she's sure something better would come out of this. She also added that she's sure that Beyhadh 2 fans would understand the circumstances.