Jennifer Winget Remembers Bepannaah, Calls Cast 'Close-knit'

The popular TV show Bepannaah starring Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopra, Sehban Azim and Namita Dubey recently clocked two years, which led to fans flooding social media with appreciation posts. The show was a fan-favourite especially because of the chemistry between Jennifer and Harshad, which even led to fans wishing they were a real-life couple.

Director Aniruddha Rajderkar took to Instagram to pay tribute to the show with a video from the best-moments of the show. "2 years.. it’s been two years since our labour of love went on air. Though short lived, it was well received and appreciated by all you guys. We all lived those 8months and so did you. And since the show went off air you guys have kept the immense love alive and how???All the trends and threads have got me overwhelmed. Thank you to the most talented team for the show of a lifetime. Couldn’t have been possible without you guys. And a big thank you to the most amazing fans and audiences for this never ending love. I will be eternally indebted to you guys for the support and love you all have shown and still keep showering. You guys make us work hard to achieve the same amount of appreciation and love. And hope we can deliver someday. Till then from my heart to yours- “Bepannaah Love”. #bepannahlove (sic)," he wrote.

The actress echoed the sentiment, and commented, "With a cast and crew so close knit and the constant outpour of overwhelming love from our audiences through posts and messages, it has never felt like we ever went off air! 2 years and counting...here's to the memories made making the show and to the Bepannaah love continuing to come in stronger than ever (sic)."

The actress now appears in Beyhadh 2 with Shivin Narang and Ashish Chaudhary.

Follow @News18Movies for more

