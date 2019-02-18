English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jennifer Winget Reunites with Dill Mill Gayye Co-star Karan Wahi After 9 Years
Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi, who played husband and wife in Dill Mill Gaye nine years ago, reunited to shoot a TV commercial and teased fans about a possible digital collaboration.
Images: Instagram
Loading...
Popular TV actress Jennifer Winget is all set to make her debut in the digital space. After becoming hugely popular as Zoya in Bepannaah, the actress is all set to begin her next project, a web series.
That's not all. Fans are even more excited to see Jennifer reunite with her Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Wahi, after 9 long years. Karan and Jennifer teased the fans about their next venture while interacting on a live Instagram session.
Jennifer introduced Karan in a special way. She said, "I am with a very very special friend. I am shooting with him after nine years and I am so excited. You might know him as he is semi-famous."
The duo have been good friends since they worked together in Dill Mill Gayye where they played husband and wife. The show was one of the top entertainers back then.
During the live session, Jennifer and Karan teased each other, showing the amazing camaraderie they share even after so many years. They said that if all works out with the makers, they might be seen together on screen after 9 years.
In the meantime, the two came together to shoot for a commercial. Check out the pics:
Jennifer was last seen as Zoya in Bepannaah opposite Harshad Chopda. The show was one of the most popular ones on TV and when it went off air, fans were left heartbroken. They'd also started a trend on Twitter with the hashtag #DontEndBepannaah. However, the makers went ahead and Bepannaah went off the air.
Follow @News18Movies for more
That's not all. Fans are even more excited to see Jennifer reunite with her Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Wahi, after 9 long years. Karan and Jennifer teased the fans about their next venture while interacting on a live Instagram session.
Jennifer introduced Karan in a special way. She said, "I am with a very very special friend. I am shooting with him after nine years and I am so excited. You might know him as he is semi-famous."
The duo have been good friends since they worked together in Dill Mill Gayye where they played husband and wife. The show was one of the top entertainers back then.
During the live session, Jennifer and Karan teased each other, showing the amazing camaraderie they share even after so many years. They said that if all works out with the makers, they might be seen together on screen after 9 years.
In the meantime, the two came together to shoot for a commercial. Check out the pics:
Jennifer was last seen as Zoya in Bepannaah opposite Harshad Chopda. The show was one of the most popular ones on TV and when it went off air, fans were left heartbroken. They'd also started a trend on Twitter with the hashtag #DontEndBepannaah. However, the makers went ahead and Bepannaah went off the air.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X Launched in India, Prices Start From Rs 5 Lakh
- Amazon Apple Fest: Discounts on iPhone X, XR, MacBook Air, iPad Pro And More
- Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Reveals She Wants to Date This Celebrity
- Kartik Aaryan was Offered Rs 10 Crore for a Film Post Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety but He Turned It Down
- Physio and Six Teenagers Step in for Italian Side but Lose 20-0
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results