Jennifer Winget Reunites with Dill Mill Gayye Co-star Karan Wahi After 9 Years

Popular TV actress Jennifer Winget is all set to make her debut in the digital space. After becoming hugely popular as Zoya in Bepannaah, the actress is all set to begin her next project, a web series.That's not all. Fans are even more excited to see Jennifer reunite with her Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Wahi, after 9 long years. Karan and Jennifer teased the fans about their next venture while interacting on a live Instagram session.Jennifer introduced Karan in a special way. She said, "I am with a very very special friend. I am shooting with him after nine years and I am so excited. You might know him as he is semi-famous."The duo have been good friends since they worked together in Dill Mill Gayye where they played husband and wife. The show was one of the top entertainers back then.During the live session, Jennifer and Karan teased each other, showing the amazing camaraderie they share even after so many years. They said that if all works out with the makers, they might be seen together on screen after 9 years.In the meantime, the two came together to shoot for a commercial. Check out the pics:Jennifer was last seen as Zoya in Bepannaah opposite Harshad Chopda. The show was one of the most popular ones on TV and when it went off air, fans were left heartbroken. They'd also started a trend on Twitter with the hashtag #DontEndBepannaah. However, the makers went ahead and Bepannaah went off the air.