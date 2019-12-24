Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Jennifer Winget Says She Doesn't Slot Roles as 'Negative' or 'Positive'

Jeniffer Winget, who reprised the very popular role of Maya in the second season of 'Beyhadh', said that she never had any qualms about bringing the character back on screen.

IANS

Updated:December 24, 2019, 7:31 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jennifer Winget Says She Doesn't Slot Roles as 'Negative' or 'Positive'
Image courtesy: Jennifer Winget/ Instagram

Actress Jennifer Winget, who is currently wooing the audience with her role of Maya in the second season of the TV show Beyhadh, does not like the idea of categorising the characters under certain terms.

Her role on the show is winning applauds for its grey shades, but Jennifer insists she does not like to categorise her characters as good, bad or ugly.

"I don't like terms like negative character, positive or grey character. I think we are actors and it is beautiful to play all types of roles. It is more beautiful to play complex roles. I was not at all skeptical when I came on board for Beyhadh. Many people ask me how it feels to play a negative character. Honestly, I don't like such term.

"It is a fictional character, and we are telling a story about one character. There is neither hero nor villain in the show. Beyhadh is very close to my heart and the entire journey season one onward has been out of the box. There was no doubt in my mind while reprising the character of Maya," Jennifer told IANS.

Apart from making waves in the television industry, Jennifer is now all set to make her digital debut with ALTBalaji's Code M. She will be seen playing an Army Officer and is super excited because the project gives her opportunity to explore different sides of herself as an artiste.

"I want to do all kinds of roles and with Code M, I got the chance to try out action. Also, coming back to Balaji is like coming back to my family. Ekta Kapoor is a fantastic person and when you work with such people it always feels great," she added.

Sharing her experience working on the OTT medium, Jennifer emphasised projects rather than the medium were important.

"For me what matters is the project. I believe in doing good work, and while working in the web medium I did not feel out of place at all," she added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram